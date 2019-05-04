Habit of lying: VK Singh slams Congress claim of 6 surgical strikes

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 04: Former Army chief and Union minister General V K Singh on Saturday lashed out at the Congress over their claim of having carried out 6 surgical strikes when the UPA government was in power.

In a tweet, General VK Singh asked the Congress to provide proof of the surgical strikes that it claimed to have conducted between 2008 and 2014.

General VK Singh said, "Congress has a habit of lying. Will you please let me know which 'So called Surgical Strike' are you attributing to my tenure as COAS. Am sure you must have hired some Coupta to invent another story."

The BJP and the Congress have been in a constant war of words over the surgical strikes conducted by the army as well as the Indian Air Force during the Modi-led BJP government's tenure.

Also Read Congress gives out details of 6 surgical strikes carried out during UPA regime

Congress veteran leader Manmohan Singh had on Thursday said that that multiple air strikes had been carried by the previous Congress-led government.

"For us, military operations were meant for strategic deterrence and giving a befitting reply to anti-India forces than to be used for vote garnering exercises," Singh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Following criticism over the claim, senior party leader Rajiv Shukla later on Thursday held a press conference in which he listed out six dates when the surgical strikes were supposed to have been carried out.

According to Shukla, the strikes included one in 2008, one in 2011, three in 2013 and one in 2014.