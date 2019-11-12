  • search
    Guwahati: NIA charges 8 from ULFA in grenade lobbing case

    New Delhi, Nov 12: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 8 persons in connection with a grenade lobbing case in Guwahati.

    The accused who are part of the proscribed organisation, ULFA have been charged with conspiracy, acts of terror, waging war against India, illegal possession of arms and ammunition, illegal use of explosives and also harbouring terrorists.

    The case on hand pertains to the attack on the security personnel on duty at the RB Baruah Road near the Central Mall, Guwahati on May 15, 2019. In the incident 12 persons were seriously injured.

    NIA arrests Laskhar’s fund raiser

    Investigations revealed that Bijoy Asom had lobbed the grenade. He was assisted by Chinmoy Lahkar who was rising the motorcycle with Asom as his pillion. Lahkar has been further accused of providing transportation and shelter to the accused. She had also concealed arms and ammunition at a house which she had taken upon rent.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 6:56 [IST]
