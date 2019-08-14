  • search
    Guv Malik's invitation to Rahul Gandhi was a tool of propaganda: Chidambaram

    New Delhi, Aug 14: Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday lashed out at Governor Satya Pal Malik , saying his invitation to Rahul Gandhi was "never sincere".

    "J&K Governor's invitation to Rahul Gandhi was never a sincere invitation. It was a tool of propaganda," Chidambaram wrote on Twitter.

    Chidambaram came out in Rahul Gandhi's defence and said, "To say that Rahul Gandhi put conditions is rubbish. Rahul Gandhi asked for freedom to meet everyone, including soldiers. How is that putting conditions?"

    "Can a visitor not ask for freedom to meet different sections of the people and to enquire about the welfare of the soldiers?" asked Chidambaram.

    Article 370 scrapped as J&K was Muslim-dominated, says Chidambaram

    Gandhi and Malik indulged in verbal spat on Tuesday over J&K Governor's invitation to the former Congress president to visit Kashmir and observe the ground situation in the Valley.

    "I have invited Rahul Gandhi to come here. I will send you a plane, to observe (the situation) and then speak up. You are a responsible person and you should not speak like this," Malik had said.

    Responding to Malik's invite, the former Congress chief said that he does not was aircraft but freedom to meet the people of Kashmir, mainstream leaders and soldiers.

    "Dear Governor Malik, a delegation of opposition leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won't need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel & meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there," Gandhi said in a tweet.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 10:33 [IST]
