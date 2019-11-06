Gutkha ban: WB puts total ban on Pan-Masala products; Here are other states to lead this path

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Nov 5: After Bihar, the West Bengal government will now ban the production and sale of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine for a period of one year with effect from Thursday.

The manufacturing, storage, distribution, transportation, demonstration and sale of gutkha and pan masala will be completely banned under the Food Safety Act, a notification issued recently by the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

States like neighbouring Bihar, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have already banned pan masala containing tobacco, nicotine, magnesium carbonate and mineral oil.

Over 20 per cent of the population in West Bengal use smokeless tobacco, out of which 22.8 per cent are male and 17.2 per cent are female, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2 (GATS 2).

Bihar: In Bihar, along with gutkha, pan masala was also banned. Gutkha is banned in many other states besides Bihar. In West Bengal's Mamta government, along with gutkha, pan masala has also been banned. Let us tell you that Bihar is a neighboring state of West Bengal where the complete prohibition law is also applicable. Rajasthan: Another state to follow the lead was Rajasthan. On Gandhi Jayanti this year, Government of Rajasthan put a ban on pan-masala and gutka. Under the Food Security Act, any product made of magnesium, carbonate, nicotine and mineral oil were banned in the state. Maharashtra: In July this year, the Maharashtra Government's Food and Drug Administration reimposed the 2012 ban on manufacture, storage, distribution, transport and sale of tobacco and areca nut. Supari that is flavoured, scented or mixed with additives, were also covered under the ban. Uttarakhand: Another Indian state that is among the list is Uttarakhand. The state government put a ban in October 2019, on tobacco sachets, which are sold along with pan masala packets across the state. The ban will be in effect for a year.