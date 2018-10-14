India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Gurugram: Security guard who shot Judge's wife, son sent to 4 days police remand

By
    Gurugram, Oct 14: Additional sessions judge's gunman who shot at the judge's wife and son yesterday was sent to four-days police remand on Sunday.

    Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant's wife Ritu (45) and son Dhruv (18) had gone for shopping in the Arcadia market Saturday when they were shot at by Mahipal. The security guard, who shot at an additional sessions judge's wife and son on Saturday, reportedly kicked and abused the woman several times after shooting her. When the judge's 18-year-old son tried to stop him, the accused, identified as Mahipal Singh, aimed his gun at him and shot him thrice, the eyewitness told the police.

    Gurugram: Security guard who shot Judges wife, son sent to 4 days police remand
    Gurugram: Security guard who shot Judge's wife, son sent to 4 days police remand .ANI Image

    In the video, he could be seen dragging the body of injured teen in the car. Failing to do so, the accused fled the scene. The injured were immediately taken to a private hospital.

    The victims 38-year-old Ritu Sharma and 18-year-old Dhruv Sharma sustained injuries in the chest and head, respectively. Both were admitted to a private hospital and the judge's wife has reportedly succumbed to her injuries. "The reason of her death was excessive bleeding due to the bullet wound," Medanta-The Medicity Hospital said on the death of the wife of additional sessions judge.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 15:36 [IST]
