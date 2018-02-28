Ryan school murder case: Accused bus conductor acquitted

A Child Special Court on Wednesday acquitted bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was initially accused of murdering Ryan International School Class II student Pradyuman Thakur.

Gurugram Police had earlier arrested Kumar for allegedly murdering the seven-year-old. The police claimed that Kumar had tried to molest Thakur and killed him with a knife when he resisted. Kumar's family alleged that the Gurugram Police extracted a confession from him under duress.

The CBI, which later took over the case, has arrested a Class XI student for the murder and gave a clean chit to Kumar. Speaking to reporters after the court order, Pradyuman's father, Varun Thakur, has once again appealed to authorities to try the Class XI student as an adult.

Ryan International School owners - founder Augustine Francis Pinto, MD Grace Pinto and CEO Ryan Pinto - had earlier got a temporary reprieve from arrest after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted them anticipatory bail.

