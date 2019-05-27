  • search
    Gurugram: Muslim man thrashed for wearing skull cap, asked to remove, chant Jai Shri Ram

    Gurugram, May 27: A Muslim man was assaulted in Sadar Bazar, Gurugram by 5-6 youths for wearing traditional skull cap on May 25 night. The 25-year-old was returning to his shop after offering prayers when the group accosted him, and allegedly asked him to remove his skull cap and chant Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram.

    In a police complaint, Mohamad Barker Alam, 25, who hails from Bihar and is a resident of Jakob Pura, alleged that four youth intercepted him at the Sadar Bazar Lane and asked him to remove the traditional skull cap he was wearing.

    The Barker said,"One of them threatened me, saying wearing cap was not allowed in the area. I said I am coming back after offering namaz. They removed my cap & slapped me." When I refused, they threatened to feed me pork. He had come to Gurugram earlier this month to learn tailoring.

    Barker's cousin Murtuja then took him to civil hospital. The hospital authorities made a call to the police.

    Police say, "accused was reportedly drunk. It was a minor altercation. We've registered an FIR".

    "We have received a complaint about the incident and subsequently registered an FIR under sections of 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 147 (rioting), 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC in the city police station concerned. We have also conducted a medical examination of victim," ACP, Gurugram City, Rajiv Kumar, said.

    "We are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. Effort are on to nab them," he added.

