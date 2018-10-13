Gurugram: Judge's gunman shoots at his wife, son

Gurugram, Oct 13: The wife and son of a Gurugram Judge were fired upon by the Judge's gunmen near Arcadia market in Sector-49, Gurugram, on Saturday. Both have sustained injuries and have been admitted to a hospital.

As per latest reports, the gunman has been arrested.

The motive behind the attack is not known yet.

"Gunman of additional sessions judge shot at the judge's wife and son. Both injured have been admitted to the hospital," news agency ANI quoted DCP East Gurugram as saying.

The gunman earlier fled the spot after shooting. He, however, reached the Sadar police station a short while later and fired at the officials there before fleeing again, said reports.

#Gurugram: Forensic team at the spot of the incident where the wife and son of an additional sessions judge was shot at by his gunman in #Gurugram's Sector-49 today pic.twitter.com/I5bXkxrCeS — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018