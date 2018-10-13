Gurugram: Judge's gunman shoots at his wife, son; Both critical

Gurugram, Oct 13: The wife and son of a Gurugram Judge were fired upon by the Judge's gunmen near Arcadia market in Sector-49, Gurugram, on Saturday. Both have sustained injuries and have been admitted to a hospital.

As per latest reports, the gunman has been arrested. He has been identified as one Mahipal.

The motive behind the attack is not known yet.

"Interrogation is underway and it is too early to comment on the reason behind the incident. Mahipal has been working as Judge's gunman from last 1.5 years. Both the son and the wife of the judge who were shot by Mahipal are critical now," Sulochana Gajraj, DCP East Gurugram, told media today (Oct 13).

"Gunman of additional sessions judge shot at the judge's wife and son. Both injured have been admitted to the hospital," news agency ANI quoted DCP East Gurugram as saying.

The gunman earlier fled the spot after shooting. He, however, reached the Sadar police station a short while later and fired at the officials there before fleeing again, said reports.

#Gurugram: Forensic team at the spot of the incident where the wife and son of an additional sessions judge was shot at by his gunman in #Gurugram's Sector-49 today pic.twitter.com/I5bXkxrCeS — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018