    Gurugram family attacked by mob threatens to commit mass suicide

    By PTI
    |

    Gurugram, Apr 02: A family, who was attacked by a mob in Gurugram, threatened of mass suicide on Monday, alleging that it was being pressured to withdraw the FIR and police were not taking action under "influence" of local politicians.

    Representational Image

    A mob of over 40 persons pelted stones at the house of Mhd Akhtar in Bhup Singh Nagar area here and beat up members of his family, in an attack triggered by a game of cricket on Holi. The attack was captured on a cellphone by one of the victims and the video had gone viral on internet. The clip showed women of the family pleading for mercy while a man was being thrashed, police had said.

    "The matter is now in public domain as the video of the assault went viral on internet. Still the police has failed to arrest over 35 goons. If the Gurugram Police and the district administration do not help us, we have no option but to commit mass suicide," Akhtar said.

    The family also submitted a memorandum to sub-divisional magistrate of Sohna, urging speedy investigation in the case and said it would commit mass suicide if justice was not be delivered.

    "We are the victims of the incident but Gurugram Police has registered an FIR against two men of our family in a bid to pressure us," Akhtar said.

    Police, however, said it was not favouring anyone.

    "We have so far arrested 13 persons and a hunt is on to arrest the others. There is no point of favouring anyone. Both groups were involved in an altercation," Himanshu Garg, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
