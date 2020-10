Gurugram: 25-year-old woman gangraped, brutally assaulted by 4

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Gurugram, Oct 05: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and brutally beaten up by four men in Gurgaon, causing her severe head injuries, in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

All the accused, aged between 20 and 25, were arrested within hours of the crime, they said.

The incident took place in Gurgaon''s DLF Phase 2, Assistant Commissioner of Police, DLF, Karan Goyal said over the phone.

All the four accused, three of them delivery boys, have been arrested, he said.

Goyal said one of the four accused met the woman on Saturday night near Sikanderpur metro station in Gurgaon and took her to a realtor''s office, where the crime took place.

The other three accused were present there. One of the accused worked at the realtor''s office and had the keys to the complex, he said.

The ACP said the accused beat up the woman when she resisted their attempts. Her head was smashed against a wall.

"She suffered a deep cut on her head and was hospitalised in Gurgaon," he said.

The accused fled the spot after committing the crime. After hearing the woman''s cries for help, a security guard in the complex alerted the police who reached the spot and took her to the hospital, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused, who were nabbed within hours of the crime, under relevant provisions of the law, another police official said.