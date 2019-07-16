Guru Purnima 2019: Wishes, messages and inspirational quotes on Vyasa Purnima

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 16: Vyasa Purnima, also known as Guru Purnima 2019, holds immense significance for Hindus, Jains and Buddhists.

Observed on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha, between June and July, the auspicious day is celebrated by honouring teachers.

This year, Guru Purnima falls on July 16. It is believed that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on this day. After five weeks of achieving enlightenment under the Bodhi tree, Buddha went from Bodhgaya to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh where he gave the sermon on the full moon day. The followers of Buddha thus, celebrate this day to worship him.

Disciples offer Puja and pay respects to their Gurus. As per Buddhists beliefs, Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon on this day and hence the day is also known as Buddha Purnima.

Here are some wishes, messages, quotes that you can share with your mentors on this day:

It is your words that have pushed me to higher levels of success

Wish to thank you for everything on this special day

Happy Guru Purnima

Whenever I wanted an inspiration, you were there to guide. Thank you for being my pillar of support. Happy Guru Purnima!

You introduced me to myself and showed me the right way. Thanks for making me who I am. Wish you a happy Guru Purnima!

A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination and instill a love of learning. Thanks for being one!

On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima, let us take an oath for our life to follow the steps of our Guru.

A guru is like a candle - it consumes itself to light the way for others.

To the world you may be just a Guru, but to your shishya you are everything.

Guru is everything in our eternal life; nothing is possible without him. Happy Guru Purnima!