Guru Nanak's 'Ik Onkar' to fly high in the skies soon

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Selfless service - one of the core beliefs of Sikhism

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status for Gurpurab

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Nov 28: Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is celebrated across the globe by the followers of Sikhism to mark the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

It is one of the holiest festivals for the Sikh community which falls every year on the full moon day of Kartik month, as per the Hindu calendar.

This year, Gurpurab will be celebrated on Monday, November 30.

Guru Nanak Dev was a preacher of peace and harmony and his teachings are preserved in the holy texts, known as Guru Granth Sahib.

The first Sikh guru was born on this day, around 551 years ago in a village named Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, which is now located near Lahore, Pakistan. This place is also popularly known as Nankana Sahib.

The celebration of Gurupurab or the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev begins 15 days before his birth anniversary. 15 days before the celebration, people start doing pheris.

Two days before the birth anniversary, Akhand Path is held in all the Gurdwaras and a day before the birthday, a procession or Nagarkirtan is organised.

However, due to the growing number of COVID cases this year, the festival will be celebrated with the utmost simplicity.

Here are some of the wishes, WhatsApp and Facebook status:

May you be inspired by the greatness of Guru Nanak Ji, who spread the message of peace and harmony!

God is one, but he has countless forms. He is the creator of the universe. This Gurpurab, may all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Gurupurab is a day to honour the preachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji. May he fulfil all your dreams and blesses you from heaven above.

May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

May the name of Waheguru Ji be enshrined in your life. A very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!

And remember for you he is always there. Do live in the bliss of Guruji's care. Happy Gurpurab!

Some quotes by Guru Nanak Dev ji

"Dwell in peace in the home of your being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you."

"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."

"Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die."

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore."

"Those who have loved are those that have found God."

"Whatever kind of seed is sown in a field, prepared in due season, a plant of that same kind, marked with the peculiar qualities of the seed, springs up in it."

"Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God."