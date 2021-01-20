Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: All you need to know about the great 10th Sikh Guru

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021

The tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born on the Saptami Tithi, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon) in the month of Poh (Paush) in 1666 according to the Naserved on January 20.

His teachings and guidance have inspired people across generations across the globe. He was assassinated in 1708, when he was 41.

Key things about his life

Guru Gobind Singh introduced the five ‘K's that traditional Sikhs abide by:

Kesh: Letting hair be in natural state (no trimming or cutting)

Kangha: Wooden comb

Kirpan: A sword or dagger

Kara: an iron or steel bracelet or Kada worn on the wrist

Kacchera: Short breeches

He founded the Sikh warrior community called Khalsa in 1699

Devotees offer prayers at Gurudwara

On Guru Gobind Singh's jayanti, Sikh families do a lot of work for charity. People distribute food to the poor and downtrodden.

Prakash Purab

Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the only son of Guru Tegh Bahadur (the ninth Sikh Guru) and Mata Gujri. The Takht Sri Patna Harimandar Sahib in Patna is dedicated to him because it is the place where he was born. The Prakash Purab (birthday celebrations) of the 10th and last Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singhji, founder of Khalsa Panth, began with thousands of devotees and other community faiths celebrating it.

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark parkash purb of 10th Sikh Guru

A nagar kirtan to mark the 354th ‘Parkash Purb' of 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh was organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday. Led by the Panj Pyaras (the five beloved ones), the procession moved through different markets of the city where devotees organised langar.