Gurmeet Ram Rahim's parole unlikely despite Haryana govt’s support: Report

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 25: Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is unlikely to get parole for 'farming at the fields', despite the Haryana government is backing the request citing 'good behaviour'.

According to a News18 report, Sirsa administration reportedly said that there is no farmland in the name of Ram Rahim. Notably, the Dera chief has sought parole for over a month for farming at his fields in Haryana's Sirsa.

Dera chief Ram Rahim denied bail

Haryana Jail Minister KL Panwar said, "Every convict has the right to parole after a year in prison... He (Ram Rahim) has put in a request, which we have forwarded to the Sirsa district administration... We will take the future course of action based on the report."

Panwar, however, appealed to not link his parole to politics or elections. "Please do not link it with the elections...if we had any such intentions, we would have released Ram Rahim before the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections."

The 51-year-old is currently lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak after being convicted in two rape cases and murder of a journalist.

Following his application for the parole for 42 days, the jail superintendent has written to the Sirsa district administration. In a letter dated June 18, the official sought a report whether releasing Gurmeet Ram Rahim on parole would be feasible or not.

Scribe murder case: Gurmeet Ram Rahim, 3 others get life imprisonment

In the communique, the jail superintendent has mentioned that Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conduct in the jail has been good and he has not violated any rule.

In August of 2017, the Dera chief was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two women. A special CBI court in Panchkula had in January this year also sentenced him and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.