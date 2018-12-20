Gurgaon: Man drags traffic cop on bonnet after refusing to stop

  • search
    Gurugram, Dec 20: A man who had been stopped by the Gurgaon traffic police for driving on the wrong lane tried to drag the cop for a few metres on the bonnet of a car.

    The video shows the police officer trying to stop the car as the driver reversed the car. When the car driver did not stop, the police officer jumped on to car's bonnet and hung on to it as the car moved a short distance away.

    After the driver pulled to the side of the road, he was confronted by the cop who immediately asked him to kill the engine and step out. The man then tried to pin the blame on the vehicle in front, for not being able to park his car. The cop reiterated that he step out of the vehicle.

    This isn't the first time, last month, a traffic policeman was killed when a speeding truck hit him and dragged him for about half a kilometre after he tried to stop it for routine check near Rao Tula Ram Marg in southwest Delhi. The truck driver, who attempted to flee immediately after the incident, was caught by traffic policemen near Mahipalpur after a three-kilometre chase.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 10:50 [IST]
