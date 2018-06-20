Guns and Roses: The job of the next Governor in Jammu and Kashmir

With Governor's rule being imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, the question is will the Centre be able to implement its Kashmir doctrine, often referred to as the Doval doctrine.

The road ahead is tough and the top priority is to restore peace on the streets of the Valley which has been on the boil for long.

The first priority would be to ensure the smooth passage of the Amarnath Yatra. Any trouble at that end could be disastrous for the BJP. It may be recalled that the Yatra was attacked last year in which almost 8 persons lost their lives.

In a bid to implement the doctrine on Kashmir, the role of the Governor would be crucial. The current Governor, N N Vohra's term comes to an end on June 25. However he would be given a three month extension until the Yatra is completed. Sources say that following this there is bound to be a change at Raj Bhavan and someone with expertise on Kashmir affairs would be in charge.

Who will be Jammu and Kashmir Governor:

Liuetenant General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain:

His name has been doing the rounds since Tuesday. He is considered to be the favourite for the post and is well aware of the situation and nature of the Valley. Back in 2010, he had won hearts, by restoring peace to a large extent, by implementing his famed, ' heart doctrine.'

Rajiv Mehrishi:

A top bureaucrat with loads of experience, this is not the first time his name has cropped up. A couple of months back, he name was in the reckoning for the post. At that time there was speculation that Vohra would be replaced. However the Centre decided against it back then. Mehrishi who is the Comptroller and Auditor General of India is also in the reckoning for the post.

Dineshwar Sharma:

The name of the Centre's interlocutor in Jammu and Kashmir is another name doing the rounds. He has heaps of experience where the state is concerned and that was one of the main reasons he was made interlocutor. However sources say he has unfinished business in Kashmir and it is unlikely that he would be moved to Raj Bhavan.

