Gunmen fire at police patrol in Handwara; one terrorist killed

    Srinagar, Nov 11: Some unidentified militants attacked a police patrol in Handwara on Sunday evening, sparking a gunfight. One terrorist has been gunned down in the firing that is underway.

    The identity of the death is being ascertained. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered.Heavy firing is, meanwhile, underway.

    Jammu and Kashmir

    Additional reinforcements have been called and the area has been cordoned off. "Searches are going on in the area," the spokesman said.

    This is the third encounter between militants and security forces in Kashmir in past three days. Since last Sunday, seven militants and a civilian have been killed in several incidents of violence in the Valley

    Two local militants of Hizbul Mujahedeen were killed in an encounter in Pulwama district on Saturday morning, a day after a Pakistani militant of the Jaish-e-Mohammad was killed in a gunfight with security forces in the district.

    On Thursday, security forces busted a hideout in Shopian district, seizing explosive materials for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). On Tuesday, two militants, including a deserter from the Indian Army, were killed in a gun battle with security forces in the district. Both the militants were locals and residents of Shopian. One of them was Idrees Ahmad, who had deserted the army and joined militant ranks.

    jammu and kashmir

