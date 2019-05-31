  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

    By
    |

    Srinagar, May 31: An exchange of fire is currently underway between security forces and terrorists in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district. Accoding to the reports, top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba are believed to be trapped.

    Initial reports suggest that the security forces launched an operation against hiding militants in an orchard in Dragad area of the Zainapora belt in Shopian. The operation followed a tip off about the presence of terrorists.

    Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmirs Shopian

    The area has been cordoned off and more reinforcements were rushed to the spot.

    lok-sabha-home

    More GUNFIGHT News

    Read more about:

    gunfight security forces shopian jammu and kashmir terrorists

    Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 9:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue