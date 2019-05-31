Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, May 31: An exchange of fire is currently underway between security forces and terrorists in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district. Accoding to the reports, top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba are believed to be trapped.

Initial reports suggest that the security forces launched an operation against hiding militants in an orchard in Dragad area of the Zainapora belt in Shopian. The operation followed a tip off about the presence of terrorists.

The area has been cordoned off and more reinforcements were rushed to the spot.