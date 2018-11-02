  • search

Gun-brandishing Ashish Pandey gets bail

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 2: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday granted bail to former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey's son Ashish Pandey, who was seen brandishing a gun outside a hotel in Delhi on October 14. The police had filed chargesheet against him on Thursday.

    Gun-brandishing Ashish Pandey gets bail
    File photo of Ashish Pandey brandishing gun (Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter)

    The Patiala House Court had on October 23 extended Ashish Pandey's judicial custody by 14 days.

    Also Read | Delhi hotel: Gun-toting VVIP Brat Ashish Pandey surrenders before Court

    Pandey had surrendered before a Patiala House courts judge on October 18. Before that, Pandey was on the run since the video, which shows him brandishing a gun at the entrance of the hotel, made headlines.

    The police had registered an FIR on a complaint from the assistant security manager of the Delhi-based 5-star hotel.

    Also Read | Delhi hotel: Ashish Pandey's judicial custody extended by 14 days

    According to reports, in the video that went viral, Ashish Pandey has a gun in his hands as he argues with a woman and threatens her, allegedly after she objected to him walking into the women's washroom. Pandey's woman friend and a security guard are seen trying to hold him back and calm him down. The video ends with Pandey being dragged away by the hotel staff as he continues to shout expletives and threats.

    Read more about:

    hyatt patiala house court new delhi bail

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue