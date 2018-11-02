Gun-brandishing Ashish Pandey gets bail

New Delhi, Nov 2: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday granted bail to former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey's son Ashish Pandey, who was seen brandishing a gun outside a hotel in Delhi on October 14. The police had filed chargesheet against him on Thursday.

The Patiala House Court had on October 23 extended Ashish Pandey's judicial custody by 14 days.

Pandey had surrendered before a Patiala House courts judge on October 18. Before that, Pandey was on the run since the video, which shows him brandishing a gun at the entrance of the hotel, made headlines.

The police had registered an FIR on a complaint from the assistant security manager of the Delhi-based 5-star hotel.

According to reports, in the video that went viral, Ashish Pandey has a gun in his hands as he argues with a woman and threatens her, allegedly after she objected to him walking into the women's washroom. Pandey's woman friend and a security guard are seen trying to hold him back and calm him down. The video ends with Pandey being dragged away by the hotel staff as he continues to shout expletives and threats.