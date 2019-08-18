Gulzar Sahab’s 85th birthday: Best lines penned down by Gulzar

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 18: Gulzar is one of the most popular lyricist, writer, thought-provoking director, and Shayar. Gulzar's real name is Sampooran Singh Kalra. He was born in Dina, Jhelum District of British India. It is now in Pakistan.

Active in the Hindi film industry for nearly six decades now, Gulzar is still relevant. His exemplary work has been admired, savoured and discussed by at least three generations, a feat few people in the industry can boast of achieving.

Gulzar has written many songs and won the hearts of the fans and critics.He was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in 2004.

The journey that began in 1963 with the film Bandini, continues, as we continue to marvel on the phenomenon that Gulzar is. He has won the popular Filmfare Award 21 times besides several National Film Awards.

On his 85th birthday today, we take a look at some of his best lines he had penned down:

Dawa agar kaam na aaye, to nazar bhi utaarti hai

Ye Maa hai sahab, haar kaha maanti hai.

Aankhen meech, chaadar ko kheench, khud ko dhak leta hoon.

Kal agar nahin utha toh yeh chaadar khoob kaam aayegi.

Zindagi yun hui basar Tanha,

Kafila sath aur safar tanha...

Apne saaye se chaunk jaate hain,

Umra guzri hai iss kadar tanha.

Kabhi toh chauk ke dekhe koi hamari taraf,

Kisi ki aankh mein humko bhi intezaar dikhe.

Hum ne aksar tumhari raahon mein,

Ruk kar apna hi intzaar kiya.

Ek hi khwab ne saari raat jagaya hai,

Maine har karvat sone ki koshish ki.

Aisa toh kabhi hua nahi,

Gale bhi lage aur chhua nahi.

Aapse itni si guzarish hai, aaeye bheeg lein ki baarish hai,

Humne kab aapse kaha miliye, sirf mausam ki ye sifarish hai.

Tham kar reh jati hai jindagi..,

Jab jam kar barasti hain purani yaadein.

Apne andar ke bache ko hamesha zinda rakiye sahab,

Hadd se jyada samajhdari jeevan ko berang kar deti hai.

Achi kitabe aur ache log, turant samajh nahi aate,

Unhe padhna padta hai.