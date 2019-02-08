  • search
    Gujjars in Rajasthan to go on rasta roko strike today

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Gujjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (GASS) leader Kirori Singh Bainsla has threatened to to go on rasta roko strike in the state on Friday if the community and four other castes are not provided five per cent reservation in government jobs and education.

    The community is demanding five per cent separate reservation for Gujjar, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria communities in government jobs and educational institutions. Reiterating the community's intentions, Bainsla brought up the demand for a fresh quota at a community meeting held in Ajmer.

    Gujjars had initially demanded a shift from Other Backward Category (OBC) to Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. However, they settled down for a special OBC category with five per cent reservation.

    Notably, Gujjars in Rajasthan already have one per cent reservation in the 'most backward' category but are demanding 5-per cent quota under the legal limit of 50 per cent reservation.

    Meanwhile Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who himself is a Gujjar, has said there will not be any further injustice to the community.

