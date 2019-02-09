Gujjars quota agitation: Protesters block tracks, 5 trains cancelled, 15 diverted

India

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, Feb 09: Protests by the Gujjar community demanding reservation in Rajasthan, which erupted on Friday, have continued on Saturday. At least seven trains in Kota Division of Western Central Railway have been diverted, one cancelled, three short originated and one short terminated.

The agitation by the Gujjars was called by community leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, who had demanded five per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for Gujjar, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria communities.

"We have good Chief Minister and Prime Minister. We want that they listen to the demands of Gujjar community. It is not an uphill task for them to provide reservation," a protesting Gujjar leader told ANI.

Also Read | Gujjars in Rajasthan to go on rasta roko strike

In January, Bainsla had given a 20-day ultimatum to the state government to clear its stance on the quota demand; the deadline ended on Friday. Bainsla declared, "People cannot be fooled all the time. It is a fight to do or die. The state government should stand on its promise. It will be a peaceful protest."

Bainsla has led previous agitations by the Gujjar community, which have erupted sporadically over two decades.

The protestors are demanding five per cent separate reservation to Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria for government jobs and admission in educational institutions.

Currently, these communities are getting one per cent separate reservation under the legal limit of 50 percent under the most-backward category in addition to OBC reservation.