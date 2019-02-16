  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gujjar agitation over reservation called off

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Feb 16: The Gujjar community, whose members have been squatting on railway tracks and blocking road traffic in Rajasthan demanding five percent reservation in education and government jobs, on Saturday called off their agitation as the state government agreed to their demand.

    Gujjar agitation over reservation called off

    "The government has accepted our demands. We are calling off the protest," said Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla.

    Bainsla also said Cabinet Minister Vishvendra Singh shared the draft of the government which includes the Gujjar community's demand.

    For the last ten days, Rajasthan has been witnessing a string of protests by the Gujjar community.

    Also Read | 5 per cent Gujjar Reservation Bill passed in Rajasthan Assembly

    As per the North Western Railways spokesperson, 64 trains have been cancelled, 71 diverted and 32 partially cancelled in the last eight days. The West Central spokesperson said 148 trains were cancelled, 143 diverted and 52 short terminated.

    Bainsla and his supporters began their sit-in on the railway tracks in Malarna Dungar area of Sawai Madhopur district on February 8, demanding 5 per cent quota for Gujjar, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria communities in jobs and education.

    The Rajasthan assembly on Wednesday passed a bill giving 5 per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to the Gujjars and four other communities agitating for it.

    Read more about:

    gujjar agitation rajasthan

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue