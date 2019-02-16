Gujjar agitation over reservation called off

India

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, Feb 16: The Gujjar community, whose members have been squatting on railway tracks and blocking road traffic in Rajasthan demanding five percent reservation in education and government jobs, on Saturday called off their agitation as the state government agreed to their demand.

"The government has accepted our demands. We are calling off the protest," said Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla.

Bainsla also said Cabinet Minister Vishvendra Singh shared the draft of the government which includes the Gujjar community's demand.

For the last ten days, Rajasthan has been witnessing a string of protests by the Gujjar community.

As per the North Western Railways spokesperson, 64 trains have been cancelled, 71 diverted and 32 partially cancelled in the last eight days. The West Central spokesperson said 148 trains were cancelled, 143 diverted and 52 short terminated.

Bainsla and his supporters began their sit-in on the railway tracks in Malarna Dungar area of Sawai Madhopur district on February 8, demanding 5 per cent quota for Gujjar, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria communities in jobs and education.

The Rajasthan assembly on Wednesday passed a bill giving 5 per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to the Gujjars and four other communities agitating for it.