GUJCET 2019 application form available now; How to apply; Exam date

India

oi-Vikas SV

Ahmedabad, Jan 25: GUJCET 2019 application form is now available at official website gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET 2019 application form must be filled online on the official website. The last date of filling up the application form is February 8, 2019.

GUJCET or Gujarat Common Entrance Test is conducted by GSEB for admission to into the B.Tech/B.E. courses offered by the participating colleges of Gujarat.

GUJCET 2019 Exam Date:

GUJCET 2019 entrance exam will be conducted in offline mode by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on April 23. Those candidates who complete their GUJCET registration process will be able to download their admit card tentatively from the third week of March 2019.

GUJCET 2019 registration steps:

Go to gujcet.gseb.org

At the bottom of the window, click on the link for "Click Here for New Candidate Registration".

Read all the important instruction.

Enter Surname, Students Name, Guardian Name, Gender, Mobile Number, E­mail Id, Confirm

E-Mail Id, Password, Confirm Password.

After entering all the details, click on "Registration" button.