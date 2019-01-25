  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    How to apply for GUJCET 2019?

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Jan 25: GUJCET 2019 application form is now available at official website gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET 2019 application form must be filled online on the official website. The last date of filling up the application form is February 8, 2019.

    GUJCET 2019 application form available now; How to apply; Exam date

    GUJCET or Gujarat Common Entrance Test is conducted by GSEB for admission to into the B.Tech/B.E. courses offered by the participating colleges of Gujarat.

    GUJCET 2019 Exam Date:

    GUJCET 2019 entrance exam will be conducted in offline mode by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on April 23. Those candidates who complete their GUJCET registration process will be able to download their admit card tentatively from the third week of March 2019.

    GUJCET 2019 registration steps:

    • Go to gujcet.gseb.org
    • At the bottom of the window, click on the link for "Click Here for New Candidate Registration".
    • Read all the important instruction.
    • Enter Surname, Students Name, Guardian Name, Gender, Mobile Number, E­mail Id, Confirm
    • E-Mail Id, Password, Confirm Password.
    • After entering all the details, click on "Registration" button.

    Read more about:

    exams examination results gujarat

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue