Gujarat’s No 1 Preschool Shanti Juniors Set To Create A World Record At Sheon’s Carnival 2018

Are you always looking for some places to visit during the weekend where the entire family can have a lot of fun? Then it's time to head to the Sabarmati River Front Event Centre this weekend for the biggest carnival of the year - Sheon's Carnival.

Shanti Juniors, which is touted to be Gujarat's most loved preschool, is back again with its second edition of the fun-filled carnival called the Sheon's Carnival 2018. This event is designed for kids below 8 years. What more? The carnival will also have loads of fun-filled activities for the parents as well. Seems like a perfect getaway for the entire family right? Well, we are about you give you some more reasons to visit the Sheon's Carnival 2018 this weekend with your entire family.

The first edition of the Sheon's carnival was held on October 28 and 29, 2017 was a huge success with over 20000 parents and children in attendance. Because Shanti Juniors is known for its innovative ideas, the Sheon's Carnival this year is attempting to create a world record by hosting free health check-ups for the largest group of children.

Sheon's Carnival Attempts To Create A World Record

The Sheon's carnival this year will be attempting to create a world record by providing free health check-ups for the largest group of kids. The venue will be ready with a team of 40-50 highly experienced paediatricians who will diagnose almost 3000-5000 kids within a span of 4-5 hours. The kids who are in the age group of 0 - 8 years can participate in the event to make it a success. This event organised by Shanti Juniors, Gujarat's no 1 preschool, is aimed at entering the Guinness Book Of World Records. If successful, the brand's name will be etched in golden words forever.

Setting a world record in a kid's carnival is not a cakewalk. It requires a lot of planning and perfect execution. This innovative idea from Shanti Juniors stems from the fact that Gujarat's no 1 preschool brand has a huge focus on the kids' health. This is also what sets the Sheon's Carnival apart from the others.

Though the world record will be the major part of the Sheon's Carnival 2018, there are certainly other reasons to visit the carnival as well. Read on to know why Sheon's carnival should be on your on your must-visit place this weekend.

Shanti Juniors pre-school is known to be based on the unique play and learn model of preschool education. Keeping this in mind, there will be a lot of activities for the kids at the carnival which will focus on learning through play.

Apart from the various games, there will be a dedicated fun zone for the kids to enjoy.

Carnivals are no fun unless there are endless stalls of amazing lip-smacking foods. After all, who does not like carnival food? There will be a wide variety of food stalls to suit your taste and also charge you up for even more fun and play.

Women do like shopping, don't we? And what's better than flea markets to indulge in some shopping therapy? A flea market will be organised at the venue to suit your desires and pockets as well.

The kids' carnival will be spread across two days, with loads of exciting games and hampers to be won.

Keeping in the mind the success of last year's Super Mom contest, it will make its way to Sheon's Carnival 2018 as well. The grand finale will be held on the final day of the carnival.

The Sheon's Carnival organised by Shanti Juniors, Gujarat's No 1 preschool, will be held on October 20 and 21, 2018 at Plot no. A Sabarmati Riverfront event centre, Paldi, Ahmedabad. Gates open from 4.30 pm. Make sure you attend this event with your family and friends to have a jolly good time and make memories to last for a year until the next Sheon's Carnival!