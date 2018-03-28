Gujarat TET 1 Results 2018 declared, here is how to check

The Gujarat TET 1 Results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

According to the data released by SEB, a total of 92,286 candidates registered for the exam in all mediums while 16,454 did not appear for the exam. Out of 75,832 candidates who have appeared in the exam only 6341 candidates qualified the exam with a passing percentage of 8.36. The results are available on http://gujarat-education.gov.in/seb/index.htm.

How to check Gujarat TET 1 Results 2018:

Go to http://gujarat-education.gov.in/seb/index.htm

Click on the results link

Enter required details

View results

Take a printout

OneIndia News

