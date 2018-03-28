Gujarat TET 1 Results 2018 declared, here is how to check

The Gujarat TET 1 Results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.
According to the data released by SEB, a total of 92,286 candidates registered for the exam in all mediums while 16,454 did not appear for the exam. Out of 75,832 candidates who have appeared in the exam only 6341 candidates qualified the exam with a passing percentage of 8.36. The results are available on http://gujarat-education.gov.in/seb/index.htm.
How to check Gujarat TET 1 Results 2018:
- Go to http://gujarat-education.gov.in/seb/index.htm
- Click on the results link
- Enter required details
- View results
- Take a printout
OneIndia News
Subscribe to Oneindia. For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day