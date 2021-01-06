YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gujarat schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 and colleges from Jan 11

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Jan 06: Gujarat too announced reopening of schools for Class 10 and 12 students and colleges for those in final year from January 11.

    The decision was taken in the state's cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

    Gujarat schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 and colleges from Jan 11

    "Classes for students of 10 and 12 standard will resume from 11 January, following all COVID-19 guidelines," said Gujarat education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

    Punjab to reopen schools for students of classes 5 to 12 from tomorrow

    However, attendance will be voluntary while online classes will continue till the year end.

    Schools and other educational institutions have remained shut in the state since March, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

    Meanwhile, the coronavirus caseload in Gujarat rose to 2,48,581 with 655 new cases coming to light on Tuesday, the state health department said. Four patients succumbed to the viral infection which took the death toll to 4,325, the department said in its release.

    The daily spike in cases in Gujarat has witnessed a steady decline over the last few weeksand the state''s recoveryrate has now improved to 94.71 per cent, saidthe department.

    More GUJARAT News

    Read more about:

    gujarat schools

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 16:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X