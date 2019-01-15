  • search
    Gujarat riots: SC to hear after 4 weeks Zakia Jafri's plea against clean chit to Modi

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear after four weeks a plea by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit by the SIT to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 Godhra riots.

    Zakia, the wife of Ehsan Jafri, an ex-MP who was killed in one of the worst incidents during the riots, has challenged the Gujarat High Court's October 5, 2017, order rejecting her plea against the SIT's decision.

    The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi, and the counsel appearing for the petitioner said they have circulated a letter seeking an adjournment of the hearing.

    "You are asking for four weeks and we are giving your four weeks. List the matter after four weeks," the bench said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 11:44 [IST]
