    Gujarat Rajya Sabha election 2020: Four Congress MLAs resign; tender resignation to Speaker

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Mar 16: Ahead of the Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat, four Congress MLAs have reportedly tendered their resignation to the Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi.

    According to reports, the Congress was hoping to wrest two of the four seats from the State. But, with this recent development, the party would now have to either withdraw one of the two candidates or face defeat in the second seat.

    All three candidates, who are fielded by the BJP - Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramila Bara and Narhari Amin, who is a former Congress leader - are likely to win, along with one candidate of the Congress now.

    The legislators who resigned are Somabhai Patel, JV Kakadia, Pravin Maru and Pradhyumansinh Jadeja.

    These four leaders tendered their resignation to Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, who is likely to make an announcement in the Assembly today.

    Gujarat HC files suo motu PIL over coronavirus, issues notices to govt

    In a statement, Speaker Trivedi said, "Four Congress legislators have tendered their resignations on Saturday late night."

    It is allegedly said that few more legislators may submit their resignation as the Congress is witnessing severe infighting .

    On Saturday, the Congress shifted more than a dozen of its MLAs to Congress-ruled Rajasthan, fearing poaching of its legislators by the BJP.

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 9:03 [IST]
