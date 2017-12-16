Gujarat polls: Bookies give BJP 103 seats, Congress 78 to 100

All exit polls have predicted a BJP win in Gujarat. The prediction by the punters is no different either. The bookies who have placed bets to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore on the Gujarat assembly elections have predicted 103 seats for the BJP.

The Congress on the other hand would win between 78 and 100 seats, the punters have said. The bets have been placed and if the BJP wins more than 103 seats, then bookies would earn Rs 35,000 surplus on a hedge bet of Rs 1 lakh. The Rs 1 lakh would be dissolved in case the BJP wins less than 100 seats.

If the Congress wins more than 78 seats the bookies will get Rs 35,000 on the Rs 1 lakh. Prior to the exit polls, the bookies had predicted 92 to 94 seats for the BJP. For the Congress it was 90 to 92 prior to the exit polls.

OneIndia News