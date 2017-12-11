Gujarat polls: 418 crorepatis, 253 with pending criminal cases in fray

In the Gujarat elections, 253 candidates have declared pending criminal cases against them. Out if the 1,815 candidates analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms 253 have pending criminal cases.

In 2012 Gujarat Assembly Elections, out of 1283 candidates analysed, 222(17%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

154 (8%) candidates have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly Elections, 92 (7%) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

3 candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302).

17 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-307).

4 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376), 1 candidate has declared case related to the word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509) and 1 candidate has declared case related to Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354).

7 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping such as kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person (IPC Section-365), Kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, etc. (IPC Section-366) and abduction (IPC Section-362).

Among the major parties, 46(25%) out of 181 candidates from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), 56(32%) out of 176 candidates from Indian National Congress(INC), 17 (12%) out of 138 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), 9 (16%) out of 57 candidates from NCP, 4 (14%) out of 28 candidates from AAP, and 65 (8%) out of 791 Independent candidates analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 26(14%) out of 181 candidates from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), 38 (22%) out of 176 candidates from Indian National Congress(INC), 10(7%) out of 138 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), 2 (7%) out of 28 candidates from AAP, 6 (11%) out of 57 candidates from NCP, and 36 (5%) out of 791 Independent candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of the 1815 candidates, 418 (23%) are crorepatis. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly Elections, out of 1283 candidates, 285 (22%) were crorepatis.

Among the major parties 147(81%) out of 181 candidates from BJP, 129(73%) out of 176 candidates from INC, 5 (4%) out of 138 candidates from BSP, 11(39%) out of 28 candidates from AAP, 18(32%) out of 57 candidates from NCP and 60 (8%) out of 791 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Gujarat Assembly Elections is Rs 2.22 Crores. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly Elections, average assets per candidate for 1283 candidates was Rs. 1.46 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 181 BJP candidates is Rs. 9.04 crores, 176 INC candidates are Rs 9.10 crores, 138 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 19.84 lakhs, 57 NCP candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.83 Crores, 28 AAP candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.86 crores, and 791 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs. 54.37 lakhs.

