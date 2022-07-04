Reach out to deprived and weaker sections among minorities as well: Modi to BJP workers

Gujarat: PM Modi to inaugurate Digital India Week 2022 at Gandhinagar today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Gandhinagar, July 04: Digital India Week 2022 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gandhinagar in Gujarat today. During the programme, Modi will launch multiple digital initiatives aimed at enhancing accessibility of technology, streamlining service delivery to ensure ease of living and giving a boost to startups. The theme for Digital India Week is Catalyzing New India's Techade.

On the occasion, 'Digital India Bhashini' will be unveiled by the Prime Minister, which will enable easy access to the internet and digital services in Indian languages, including voice-based access, and help the creation of content in Indian languages. Mr Modi will also launch 'Digital India GENESIS' - a National Deep-tech Startup Platform, to discover, support, grow and make successful startups in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India. A total outlay of 750 crore rupees has been envisaged for the scheme.

The Prime Minister will launch 'Indiastack.global' - a global repository of key projects implemented under India Stack like Aadhaar, UPI, Digilocker, Cowin Vaccination Platform, and Government e MarketPlace among others. This offering of India to the Global Public Digital Goods repository will help position India as the leader in building Digital Transformation projects at a population scale. It will also prove to be of immense help to other countries which are looking for such technology solutions.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the citizens 'MyScheme' - a service discovery platform facilitating access to Government Schemes. It aims to offer a one-stop search and discovery portal where users can find schemes that they are eligible for. He will also dedicate to the citizens 'Meri Pehchaan'- National Single Sign On for One Citizen Login.

Know all about Narendra Modi

National Single Sign-On is a user authentication service in which a single set of credentials provide access to multiple online applications or services.Mr Modi will also announce the first cohort of 30 Institutions to be supported under the Chips to Startup Programme. The C2S Programme aims to train specialized manpower in the area of design of semiconductor chips at bachelor's, Master and Research levels.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 4, 2022, 8:56 [IST]