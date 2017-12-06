Gujarat opinion poll 2017: BJP may win 23-27 seats, predicts India TV-VMR survey

Days after Lokniti-CSDS survey for ABP news predicted BJP as the clear winner in Gujarat, a India TV poll survey of voters in Gujarat has predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP in the state.

The India TV-VMR opinion survey projects that the BJP could secure around 23-27 seats in the Gujarat assembly elections. The Congress could secure around 6-10 seats out of 35 seats. While this means that the BJP does have enough numbers to win the elections.

Both Congress and BJP are campaigning extensively to ensure their victory in the high-octane poll contest with their campaigns being led by Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi respectively.

OneIndia News