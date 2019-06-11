Gujarat on alert as Cyclone Vayu set to turn 'severe' in 24 hours

India

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, June 11: A tropical cyclone in the Arabian Sea is expected to strengthen, threatening western India with heavy rain and strong winds during the second half of this week.

Gujarat has been put on alert following IMD prediction of the deep depression in the Arabian Sea developing into a severe cyclonic storm and causing heavy rainfall in the coastal areas in the coming days.

The weatherman also upgraded its 'Orange message' to a 'Yellow message' alert for Gujarat on Tuesday. An 'orange' message warns authorities to be prepared while a Yellow message advises to 'be prepared.'

The IMD has predicted that Gujarat - which has been put on alert - is expected to experience heavy rains and sweeping winds with speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph when the severe cyclonic storm hits the state.

As per the IMD bulletin, Kerala, Lakshadweep area, coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa are likely to witness widespread rainfall on Tuesday, while the regions of Saurashtra and Kutch and South Gujarat could receive rainfall at isolated places.

Weather Department had sent 65 lakh SMS to alert people about Cyclone Fani

With the warning of a heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat, the state government has decided to deploy NDRF personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch from Tuesday morning.

The government will also put the Army, the Navy and the Coast Guard on alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rains with winds blowing at the speed of over 110 kms on June 13 and 14 in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.

Gujarat is at present reeling under severe heat wave as the maximum temperatures in major cities, including Ahmedabad, hovering over 43 degrees Celsius since the last week of May.