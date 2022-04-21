Gujarat MLA Jingesh Mevani arrested by Assam Police

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ahmedabad, Apr 21: Gujarat MLA, Jignesh Mevani was arrested by the Assam police from a circuit house in Gujarat's Palanpur late last night. He was taken to Ahmedabad last night and shall be taken to Assam today.

While the reason behind the arrest is unclear, some of the tweets have been withheld due to a request by the authorities.

His aides have said that they have not been given an FIR copy. Mevani is a lawyer, activist and a former journalist. He won the Gujarat elections last time from vadgam. An independent MLA, Mevani extended support to the Congress.

Last year, Mevani had held a press conference along with former JNU students's union leader, Kanhaiya Kumar along with Rahul Gandhi. Mevani had extended support to the Congress till the end of his term as an independent MLA.

Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 8:23 [IST]