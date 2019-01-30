Gujarat Minister sends his best wishes to rape-convict Asaram Bapu's ashram

  • search
    Ahmedabad, Jan 30: Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday has written to rape-convict Asaram's organisation congratulating them for celebrating 14 February as 'Matru-Pitru Diwas'.

    Chudasama thanked Ashram for organising its annual 'Matru-Pitru Pujan Divas' on 14 February instead of Valentine's Day, and congratulated him for doing "great work in making young boys and girls and unmarried men and women better citizens of India".

    The ashram's ad for the event not only carries a photo of Asaram Bapu, but also mentions that it has been inspired by him.

    Also Read | Asaram Bapu's plea for parole rejected

    Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was sentenced to life in prison by a Jodhpur court which found him guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl in one of his ashrams five years ago. Madhu Sudan Sharma, Special Judge, SC/ST Cases, handed 20 years each in jail to Asaram's two aides, Sanchita alias Shilpi and Sharad Chandra alias Sharat Chandra, for helping him in the crime.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 10:16 [IST]
