    Gujarat minister calls Rahul puppy, says will fetch roti thrown by Pak, China

    Ahmedabad, Apr 20: Gujarat Tribal Development minister Ganpat Vasava on Saturday made a bizarre comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

    File photo of Gujarat minister Ganpat Vasava
    Speaking at a tribal gathering on Saturday in Dediapada in Narmada district, part of Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP leader said, "When PM Modi stands, it looks like the lion of Gujarat is standing. When Rahul Gandhi stands, it looks like puppy of a dog is there wagging its tail, if Pakistan offers it a 'roti', it'll go there & if China offers it 'roti', it'll go there as well," Ganpat Vasava said.

    Vasava had earlier taken a swipe at the claim of some Congress supporters that Gandhi was an "incarnation of Lord Shiva", asking the Congress chief to prove the claim by consuming poison.

    "People from the Congress claim Rahul Gandhi is an avatar of Lord Shiva. Now, since Lord Shiva used to consume poison to save people, I want Congress workers to make their leader drink 500 grams of poison," Vasava said.

    "If he survives like Lord Shiva after consuming poison, we will all believe he is the true reincarnation of Lord Shiva" Vasava claimed.

    Chief Minister Rupani too disapproved of Vasava's remarks and urged him to show restraint.

    "In the election, in the heated environment, one should show restraint. Words should be used with firmness, but one should not use unsavoury personal language," Rupani told reporters in Rajkot.

    Gujarat will vote in a single phase on April 23. The results for the Lok Sabha elections will be announced on May 23.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2019, 22:19 [IST]
