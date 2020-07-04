Gujarat: Indian Coast Guard recovers 24 packets of Charas near Jakhau port; 1,200 in 2 months

Briti Roy Barman

Ahmedabad, July 04: Twenty- four packets of charas having market value of approx 36 lakhs have been recovered by the landing party of Indian Coast Gaurd on Friday, July 3 during coastal patrol at Kadiyari Beyt near Jakhau port at the Gulf of Kutch, Gujarat.

Reports say since 20 May 2020, ICG in coordination with other govt enforcement agencies has recovered more than 1,200 packets of charas.

During a patrol and search operations on Islands of Kutch on June 17, 21 and 22, ICG has seized 88 packets of charas worth Rs 1.32 crore from islands near Jakhau coast of Gujarat in three separate patrols and search operations.

On June 17, four packets of charas have been recovered then handed over to Marine Police.

On June 22, an Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) on patrol recovered additional 50 packets (1 kg each) of the narcotic valuing approx Rs 75 lakhs at Kadiyari Bet near Jakhau harbour.

The next day, an ACV team again seized 34 packets (1 kg each) charas approx value Rs 51 lakhs at the same area.

The recoveries are said to be the result of intense patrol by Indian Coast Gaurd.

According to the reports, the ICG had recently commissioned a Hovercraft squadron at Jakhau to make the coastal security robust.

For a fact, Jakhau is border area fishing port located a few miles away from Pakistan.