  • search

Gujarat holidays list 2019

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The following is the tentative list of holidays in Gujarat for 2019. This list would be updated once the state government officially announces the list of holidays in Gujarat.

    Gujarat holidays list 2019

    Also Read | Holiday list 2019 for central government employees

    Gujarat is the sixth largest Indian state by area and the ninth largest state by population. Gujarat is bordered by Rajasthan to the northeast, Daman and Diu to the south, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Maharashtra to the southeast, Madhya Pradesh to the east, and the Arabian Sea and the Pakistani province of Sindh to the west.

    Here is the list of holidays in Gujarat for 2019:

    Holiday Day Date
    Republic Day Saturday January 26
    Maha Shivratri Monday March 04
    Holi Thursday March 21
    Bank Holiday Monday April 01
    Cheti Chand Sunday April 07
    Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Sunday April 14
    Ram Navami Sunday April 14
    Mahavir Jayanti Wednesday April 17
    Good Friday Friday April 19
    Idul Fitr Wednesday June 05
    Idul Juha Monday August 12
    Independence Day Thursday August 15
    Parsi New Year Saturday August 17
    Janmashtami Friday August 23
    Ganesh Chaturthi Monday September 02
    Muharram (10th Day) Tuesday September 10
    Raksha Bandhan Saturday September 14
    Mahatma Gandhi Birthday Wednesday October 02
    Dasara Tuesday October 08
    Deewali Sunday October 27
    Vikram Samvat New Year Monday October 28
    Bhai Bij Tuesday October 29
    Id-e-Milad Sunday November 10
    Guru Nanak Birthday Tuesday November 12
    Christmas Day Wednesday December 25

    Read more about:

    gujarat public holiday

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 21:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue