Gujarat holidays list 2019

The following is the tentative list of holidays in Gujarat for 2019. This list would be updated once the state government officially announces the list of holidays in Gujarat.
Gujarat is the sixth largest Indian state by area and the ninth largest state by population. Gujarat is bordered by Rajasthan to the northeast, Daman and Diu to the south, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Maharashtra to the southeast, Madhya Pradesh to the east, and the Arabian Sea and the Pakistani province of Sindh to the west.
Here is the list of holidays in Gujarat for 2019:
|Holiday
|Day
|Date
|Republic Day
|Saturday
|January 26
|Maha Shivratri
|Monday
|March 04
|Holi
|Thursday
|March 21
|Bank Holiday
|Monday
|April 01
|Cheti Chand
|Sunday
|April 07
|Dr Ambedkar Jayanti
|Sunday
|April 14
|Ram Navami
|Sunday
|April 14
|Mahavir Jayanti
|Wednesday
|April 17
|Good Friday
|Friday
|April 19
|Idul Fitr
|Wednesday
|June 05
|Idul Juha
|Monday
|August 12
|Independence Day
|Thursday
|August 15
|Parsi New Year
|Saturday
|August 17
|Janmashtami
|Friday
|August 23
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|Monday
|September 02
|Muharram (10th Day)
|Tuesday
|September 10
|Raksha Bandhan
|Saturday
|September 14
|Mahatma Gandhi Birthday
|Wednesday
|October 02
|Dasara
|Tuesday
|October 08
|Deewali
|Sunday
|October 27
|Vikram Samvat New Year
|Monday
|October 28
|Bhai Bij
|Tuesday
|October 29
|Id-e-Milad
|Sunday
|November 10
|Guru Nanak Birthday
|Tuesday
|November 12
|Christmas Day
|Wednesday
|December 25