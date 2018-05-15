Gujarat: Here Hindu, Muslim couples tie the knot under one roof to spread the message of unity

Gandhinagar, May 15: At a time when political parties are openly supporting "divisive politics", a Muslim group in Vadodara, Gujarat is doing its bit to spread the message of communal harmony among various religious groups.

The group, which organises wedding ceremony of couples belonging to lower-income groups, brings together Hindu and Muslim men and women under one roof and solemnizes their marriages.

Recently, the Muslim organisation helped 11 couples to get hitched in a mass marriage ceremony in the city. Out of the 11 couples who tied the knot, eight were Muslims and the other three were Hindus.

A Muslim cleric, who supervises the mass marriage ceremony, said, "We used to organise mass marriage of Muslim couples. In 2016, I suggested we also include Hindu couples from poor economic background to set an example for Hindu-Muslim unity."

All the weddings were solemnized as per the rituals followed by the couples. A Hindu couple, whose wedding was hosted by the Muslim organisation recently, said that the group helped them in their marriage. "We are too poor to have a normal wedding. The organisation took care of the expenditure of our marriage. We are thankful to them. It is nice to get married with 10 other couples belonging to different religions. The wedding venue was a perfect example of Hindu-Muslim unity," said the groom.