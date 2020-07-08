  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gujarat: Heavy rains trigger severe waterlogging in Dwarka city; over 1k evacuated from Saurashtra

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, July 07: Heavy rains lashed Gujarat for the third consecutive day. The downpour in Dwarka city caused waterlogging on roads which called for trouble for commuters taking the clogged roads.

    Heavy rains

    Over 1,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Saurashtra in the last two day as heavy rains lashed the region in Gujarat for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, an official said.

    The NDRF on Tuesday rescued nine people from a village in Jodia taluka of Jamnagar, two persons from Dhrol taluka and three from a village in Porbandar district - all located near river banks, he said.

    Heavy rains in Gujarat; West Coast to receive less rainfall in next 24-48 hours: IMD

    According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Khambhalia taluka received 291 mm rainfall between 6 am and 4 pm on Tuesday, while it had received 487 mm rainfall on Sunday and 230 mm on Monday.

    Several parts of Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar and Rajkot districts in Saurashtra witnessed very heavy showers, with Jamjodhpur in Jamnagar receiving 171 mm rainfall.

    Bhanvad and Kalyanpur talukas of Devbhumi Dwarka district received 155 mm and 119 mm rainfall, respectively, between 6 am and 4 pm on Tuesday, the SEOC said.

      Government panel to handle investigations against 3 Gandhi family trusts | Oneindia News

      The India Meteorological Department''s Ahmedabad centre said the monsoon remained "vigorous" over Saurashtra-Kutch on Monday, causing heavy rainfall in the region.

      A well-marked low-pressure area formed over Saurashtra and neighbouring regions persisted along with an associated cyclonic circulation, the IMD said.

      As per the IMD''s forecast, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to lash isolated places in Devbhumi Dwarka and Kutch districts on Wednesday.

      More HEAVY RAINS News

      Read more about:

      heavy rains gujarat

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue