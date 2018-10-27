Gujarat has 58 Billionaires: Gautam Adani is the richest man!

Ahmedabad, Oct 27: It is now no more a hidden truth that Gujarati are the leader in the economic reforms in the country. Ahmedabad city is home to 84 per cent of the 58 billionaires of Gujarat. Of the 58 billionaires, 49 are based in Ahmedabad, five in Rajkot, three in Surat and one in Vadodara.

According to Barclays Hurun India Rich List, Gautam Adani tops the list of billionaires in the state followed by Pankaj Patel of Cadila Healthcare and Bhadresh Shah of AIA Engineering.

According to Forbes, Gautam Adani's net worth is estimated to be around $8.7 billion as of August 2018.

A total of 58 names from Gujarat feature in the list, having a cumulative wealth of Rs 2,52,300 crore.

The Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018 was compiled on the basis of net worth of living Indians as on July 31, 2018.

Even with 58 billionaires, Gujarat is ranked fourth in the states when it comes to the ultra rich.

Maharashtra which has a total of 271 individuals who have a combined wealth of Rs 21.14 lakh crores tops the list, with Mukesh Ambani, the richest Indian topping the charts.