Lockdown 4.0: Major relaxations in curbs in Gujarat's non-containment zones

India

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, May 18: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday issued guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown, announcing that the state will have containment and non-containment zones, with only essential services allowed in the former.

The relaxations came even as the novel coronaviurs cases increased to 11,746 mark in Gujarat, while the deaths inched towards the 700-mark.

'Can't risk Italy-like situation': Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31

Schools, colleges, shopping malls and gyms will remain closed.

Business and commercial establishments need to follow "odd-even" formula, wherein only 50 per cent establishments will remain open on any given day.

Barber shops and salons have been allowed to open in non-containment zones.

Restaurants can open, but only home delivery of food will be allowed.

Gujarat will be divided into containment and non-containment zones, and economic activities will be allowed in non-containment zones in the state.

People not wearing masks and those spitting in public places will be fined Rs 200 for the violations.

Containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained, and no movement of persons would be allowed, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

Inter- and intra-state movement of public vehicles with conditions and reopening of all shops except those in malls.

Embroidery and diamond units in Surat can resume their work with 50 per cent staff. Private offices with 33 per cent staff strength are allowed to resume from Tuesday in non-containment zones across the state.

Cab, taxi and cab aggregators will be allowed to operate but only with two passengers.

Two wheelers will be allowed but without pillion riders.

The govt also announced resumption of state transport bus services across Gujarat. However, these buses will not be allowed to enter or leave from Ahmedabad, the worst-hit coronavirus district in Gujarat. City bus service will also not be allowed in the entire state.

The guidelines came a day after the Centre empowered the states to delineate red, orange and green zones. In the guidelines issued by the MHA on Sunday, it said that district and civic authorities will identify the containment and buffer zones.